Left Menu

PM arrives at Eastern Command HQ in Kolkata for armed forces'' conference

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-09-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 09:42 IST
PM arrives at Eastern Command HQ in Kolkata for armed forces'' conference
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Eastern Command headquarters here on Monday to inaugurate a three-day Combined Commanders' Conference (CCC) of the armed forces, a Defence official said.

The conference is the apex brainstorming forum of the armed forces, bringing together the nation's top civil and military leadership to exchange views at the conceptual and strategic levels, he said.

Coming in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, this year's meet will focus on reforms, transformation, change, and operational preparedness. The theme is 'Year of Reforms – Transforming for the Future.' ''The focus of the conference reflects the armed forces' commitment to institutional reforms, deeper integration and technological modernisation, while sustaining a high level of multi-domain operational readiness,'' the official added.

The PM arrived in Kolkata on Sunday evening from Assam and will leave the city in the afternoon for Purnea in Bihar.

The last CCC was held in Bhopal in 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Acharya Devvrat takes oath as Governor of Maharashtra.

Acharya Devvrat takes oath as Governor of Maharashtra.

 India
2
Supreme Court stays certain provisions of Waqf Amendment Act; 5-year Islam practice condition on hold

Supreme Court stays certain provisions of Waqf Amendment Act; 5-year Islam ...

 India
3
Passenger vehicle dispatches decline 9 pc to 3,21,840 units in August: SIAM

Passenger vehicle dispatches decline 9 pc to 3,21,840 units in August: SIAM

 India
4
UPDATE 1-Trump vows national emergency in Washington, DC over ICE dispute

UPDATE 1-Trump vows national emergency in Washington, DC over ICE dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025