PM arrives at Eastern Command HQ in Kolkata for armed forces'' conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Eastern Command headquarters here on Monday to inaugurate a three-day Combined Commanders' Conference (CCC) of the armed forces, a Defence official said.

The conference is the apex brainstorming forum of the armed forces, bringing together the nation's top civil and military leadership to exchange views at the conceptual and strategic levels, he said.

Coming in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, this year's meet will focus on reforms, transformation, change, and operational preparedness. The theme is 'Year of Reforms – Transforming for the Future.' ''The focus of the conference reflects the armed forces' commitment to institutional reforms, deeper integration and technological modernisation, while sustaining a high level of multi-domain operational readiness,'' the official added.

The PM arrived in Kolkata on Sunday evening from Assam and will leave the city in the afternoon for Purnea in Bihar.

The last CCC was held in Bhopal in 2023.

