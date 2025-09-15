Rahul Mamkootathil makes first public appearance after suspension

In his first public appearance post suspension from the party, Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil attended the Kerala Assembly session on Monday, but claimed his action was not in defiance against the organisation.

The Palakkad MLA has been suspended from the party following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Accompanied by Youth Congress district president Nemom Shajeer and a few friends, the legislator reached the House a few minutes after the session began.

Though Leader of Opposition in the assembly, V D Satheesan had reportedly objected to his colleague's presence in the House, Mamkootathil enjoys support from a significant section of the Congress party.

Affirming his commitment to the Congress party despite, Mamkootathil rejected media reports that he tried to meet some senior leaders of the party but permission was denied for the same.

''Though I am under suspension currently, I am a Congress activist till my end. I am not a person who violates my party's decisions,'' he told reporters.

Mamkootathil claimed that he had not remained silent during this period, as portrayed by the media. He had already explained his position soon after the allegations emerged.

The legislator, however, was not ready to say anything regarding the allegations against him or about the purported audio clips regarding that, despite repeated questions by the media.

He said the probe in this regard was being carried out by the Pinarayi Vijayan government, against whom he had staged agitations the most as a Congress worker.

He further said the Left government, which is looking for all means to act against him, has entrusted the probe with its most trusted agency, the state police.

''Let the investigation continue. Let it progress further,'' Mamkootathil said, adding that he could not comment on anything that came under the investigation agency's ambit.

He was also reluctant to clarify whether he would continue to attend the Assembly session in the coming days.

Earlier, there was little visible reaction from other members when he entered the Assembly, even as the House was paying tribute to former chief minister V S Achuthanandan and two others.

With the obituary reference progressing, he was seen writing something on a paper, reportedly a reply to a note received from the opposition side, and left the House later.

Activists of the ruling CPI-M's student outfit SFI blocked his vehicle near the MLA Hostel and staged a protest for a short time.

Though the protesters raised slogans after squatting on the road in front of his vehicle, Mamkootathil did not come out but said he was not against any democratic agitations.

The protesters were removed by the police.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders seemed to be distancing themselves from the matter and took a stand that there is no need for the party to respond to Mamkootathil's attendance in the Assembly, as he is no longer a member of the parliamentary party.

''He is not a member of the Congress Parliamentary party now. So we are not responsible to reply to any questions in connection with him. What does the party have to say on his arrival in Assembly,'' Lok Sabha MP Kodukkunnil Suresh asked.

Such questions are relevant only if he is a member of the Congress party, he said.

Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil, who is close to Mamkootathil, said in Thrissur that he has nothing more to say on the matter other than what the KPCC chief said on it.

''I am not going to make any statement on the matter. The KPCC Chief already said something about it. The party has taken action also against him,'' he said.

However, senior CPI (M) leader E P Jayarajan strongly criticised Mamkootathil's arrival in the House.

Alleging that his arrival was a deliberate attempt to create issues in the House, he said his action was an ''insult'' to the people and the Assembly.

He also said people of the state would realise such wrong practices.

BJP leader Padmaja Venugopal, the daughter of former Kerala Chief Minister K Karunakaran, who had quit the Congress over differences with leadership, took a dig at LoP Satheesan over the developments and said he has no moral right to continue in the position.

In a Facebook post, she said the Congress leader was not fit for the post of LoP if he failed to ensure safety and justice for the women even in the party.

Mamkootathil had been staying away from public life at his home in Adoor after the allegations and the subsequent party action.

The Congress suspended him in August.

The Palakkad legislator's appearance followed days of speculation over whether he would attend the session, as LoP Satheesan had reportedly objected to his presence.

Mamkootathil recently quit as Youth Congress state president after a Malayalam actress accused ''a young leader'' of a well-known political party of misbehaviour and subsequent protests by BJP and DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M).

Subsequently, some women and a transgender person accused him of similar charges.

