Pakistan's former PM Nawaz Sharif leaves for London

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 15-09-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 20:42 IST
Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday left for London for ''recreation and medical reasons'', his party sources said.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo boarded a Qatar Airways flight from Lahore Airport for London, they added.

According to the PML-N, the 75-year-old leader will spend at least two weeks in London, where he will undergo a regular medical check-up.

A few days ago, Sharif visited the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences in Lahore after he complained of muscle and neck pain.

This is Sharif's second visit to London in recent months. In June, he had gone to the UK on a special plane.

A source in the party said the elder Sharif, since his "virtual retirement from active politics" after last year's elections, has been spending most of his time either in the Murree Hill station or London.

''Since Sharif's younger brother Shehbaz Sharif has an ideal equation with the military establishment, the elder Sharif has virtually been left out of consultation process on any important national issues,'' he said.

His daughter Maryam Nawaz is running the Punjab government.

