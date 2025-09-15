Andhra Law Minister welcomes SC order on Waqf Amendment Act 2025

Andhra Pradesh Law Minister NMD Farooq on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's interim verdict stalling key provisions in the Waqf (Amendment Act), 2025.

The apex court put on hold several key provisions, including the clause that only those practising Islam for the last five years can dedicate a property as Waqf, but refused to stay the entire law.

The bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih also pressed pause on the powers given to a district Collector to adjudicate the status of waqf properties and ruled on the contentious issue of non-Muslim participation in Waqf Boards, directing that the Central Waqf Council should not have more than four non-Muslim members out of 20, and State Waqf Boards not more than three of 11.

Farooq, in a statement, said when the Centre introduced new amendments, concerns arose among Muslims and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ensured referral to Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

''The NDA coalition government in Andhra Pradesh is moving ahead with the objective of minority welfare and development,'' he said.

YSRCP leader and former deputy chief minister Amzath Basha said that the opposition party also welcomed the Supreme Court's interim orders.

Basha emphasised that the YSRCP will never tolerate any violation of the Constitution or injustice towards the Muslim community.

''YSRCP welcomes the interim orders of the Supreme Court staying key provisions of the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025,'' said Basha, addressing a press conference in Kadapa.

He recalled that as per the directions of YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, ''party MPs had voted against the controversial Bill in both Houses of the Parliament''.

He explained that even after Parliament passed the Bill, the YSRCP continued its fight by approaching the Supreme Court, which has now provided significant relief through interim orders.

Basha accused the TDP and Jana Sena MPs of ''deceiving Muslims'' and voting in favour of the Bill, thus ''betraying the community's trust''.

The YSRCP will continue to stand by minorities, safeguard Waqf properties and uphold constitutional values, he said and added the party's commitment to protect the rights and dignity of every community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)