Left Menu

Andhra Law Minister welcomes SC order on Waqf Amendment Act 2025

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 15-09-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 22:53 IST
Andhra Law Minister welcomes SC order on Waqf Amendment Act 2025
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Law Minister NMD Farooq on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's interim verdict stalling key provisions in the Waqf (Amendment Act), 2025.

The apex court put on hold several key provisions, including the clause that only those practising Islam for the last five years can dedicate a property as Waqf, but refused to stay the entire law.

The bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih also pressed pause on the powers given to a district Collector to adjudicate the status of waqf properties and ruled on the contentious issue of non-Muslim participation in Waqf Boards, directing that the Central Waqf Council should not have more than four non-Muslim members out of 20, and State Waqf Boards not more than three of 11.

Farooq, in a statement, said when the Centre introduced new amendments, concerns arose among Muslims and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ensured referral to Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

''The NDA coalition government in Andhra Pradesh is moving ahead with the objective of minority welfare and development,'' he said.

YSRCP leader and former deputy chief minister Amzath Basha said that the opposition party also welcomed the Supreme Court's interim orders.

Basha emphasised that the YSRCP will never tolerate any violation of the Constitution or injustice towards the Muslim community.

''YSRCP welcomes the interim orders of the Supreme Court staying key provisions of the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025,'' said Basha, addressing a press conference in Kadapa.

He recalled that as per the directions of YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, ''party MPs had voted against the controversial Bill in both Houses of the Parliament''.

He explained that even after Parliament passed the Bill, the YSRCP continued its fight by approaching the Supreme Court, which has now provided significant relief through interim orders.

Basha accused the TDP and Jana Sena MPs of ''deceiving Muslims'' and voting in favour of the Bill, thus ''betraying the community's trust''.

The YSRCP will continue to stand by minorities, safeguard Waqf properties and uphold constitutional values, he said and added the party's commitment to protect the rights and dignity of every community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Venezuela's Maduro says recent incidents with U.S. are "aggression"

Venezuela's Maduro says recent incidents with U.S. are "aggression"

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-Trump renews calls for ending quarterly reports for companies

UPDATE 4-Trump renews calls for ending quarterly reports for companies

 Global
3
Delhi BMW accident: Accused remanded to two days' judicial custody, hearing on Sep 17

Delhi BMW accident: Accused remanded to two days' judicial custody, hearing ...

 India
4
Ukraine's top commander sacks officers after territorial losses, media reports say

Ukraine's top commander sacks officers after territorial losses, media repor...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025