Tensions Rise as Political Violence Targets NYC Mayoral Candidate

A Texas man has been charged with making death threats against Zohran Mamdani, a New York City mayoral candidate. Jeremy Fistel allegedly sent threatening messages disparaging Mamdani's Muslim faith. The case highlights increased political violence in the US, prompting heightened security measures for politicians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:08 IST
A Texas man named Jeremy Fistel has been officially charged with issuing death threats to Zohran Mamdani, a candidate running for New York City mayor, authorities revealed on Thursday.

Fistel was transferred to New York, facing charges of threatening voicemails and messages sent to Mamdani in June. Some messages referred to Mamdani as a 'terrorist' and told him to return to Uganda, his birthplace. Fistel pleaded not guilty, with his lawyer claiming it was an issue of free speech.

This incident occurs amid escalating political violence in the US. Politicians across the spectrum are grappling with increased security concerns. Mamdani has been assigned a police security detail by NYC Mayor Eric Adams, despite Adams' critique of Mamdani's previous stance on the police department.

