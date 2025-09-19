Left Menu

Naqvi Criticizes Opposition's Vote Theft Claims: Calls It a 'Water Balloon' Strategy

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi criticized Congress and allied parties for their allegations of 'vote theft.' He warned that their strategies will lead to electoral defeat, likening their tactics to a 'water balloon.' Naqvi highlighted BJP's commitment to governance and reforms under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-09-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 23:32 IST
Naqvi Criticizes Opposition's Vote Theft Claims: Calls It a 'Water Balloon' Strategy
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union cabinet minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi launched a scathing attack on the Congress and other opposition parties, accusing them of trying to discredit India's democratic process. Naqvi claimed that their attempts would lead to their own downfall as they have accused the ruling party of 'vote theft.'

Naqvi was speaking to the press in Lucknow, where he dismissed the opposition's allegations as an illusionary 'vote theft horror show' orchestrated by Congress. He described their attempts to destabilize democracy as futile, labeling it a 'water balloon' rather than the 'hydrogen bomb' they aimed to deploy.

He further praised the Modi government's achievements in governance, stating that BJP's focus on authority, integrity, and justice has ushered in a new era of constitutional reforms and empowerment, supported by public mandate. He criticized the Congress for clinging to arrogance despite diminishing support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Road Rage, Abduction, and Allegations: The Khedkar Controversy Unfolds

Road Rage, Abduction, and Allegations: The Khedkar Controversy Unfolds

 India
2
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation of Rs 34,200 cr projects at event in Gujarat's Bhavnagar.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation of Rs 34,200 cr projects at...

 India
3
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation of Rs 34,200 cr projects at event in Gujarat's Bhavnagar.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation of Rs 34,200 cr projects at...

 India
4
Rajasthan High Court Cracks Down on School Skipping for Coaching Classes

Rajasthan High Court Cracks Down on School Skipping for Coaching Classes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025