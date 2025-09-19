Naqvi Criticizes Opposition's Vote Theft Claims: Calls It a 'Water Balloon' Strategy
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi criticized Congress and allied parties for their allegations of 'vote theft.' He warned that their strategies will lead to electoral defeat, likening their tactics to a 'water balloon.' Naqvi highlighted BJP's commitment to governance and reforms under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.
- Country:
- India
Former Union cabinet minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi launched a scathing attack on the Congress and other opposition parties, accusing them of trying to discredit India's democratic process. Naqvi claimed that their attempts would lead to their own downfall as they have accused the ruling party of 'vote theft.'
Naqvi was speaking to the press in Lucknow, where he dismissed the opposition's allegations as an illusionary 'vote theft horror show' orchestrated by Congress. He described their attempts to destabilize democracy as futile, labeling it a 'water balloon' rather than the 'hydrogen bomb' they aimed to deploy.
He further praised the Modi government's achievements in governance, stating that BJP's focus on authority, integrity, and justice has ushered in a new era of constitutional reforms and empowerment, supported by public mandate. He criticized the Congress for clinging to arrogance despite diminishing support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
