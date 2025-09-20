Swift Action in Rajura: Averting Electoral Fraud Ahead of 2024 Polls

Authorities in Maharashtra have taken decisive steps to avert a large-scale voter registration fraud in the Rajura assembly seat, rejecting 6,861 applications before the upcoming 2024 polls. Officials acted promptly, rejecting a significant number of applications that were found fraudulent, in response to allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Electoral Registration Officer Ravindra Mane reported an unusual number of applications submitted online over a short period. Following verification, officials discovered applicants were either nonexistent or listed incorrect details, leading to swift rejection of the applications. This move prevented the bogus entries from being included in the official voter list.

The district election officer ordered thorough scrutiny and potential criminal charges under relevant legal provisions. A case has been registered, and investigations are in progress. The fraud revelation comes after the BJP's Deorao Vithoba Bhongle's electoral victory in 2024, underscoring the importance of electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)