Left Menu

BJP Slams Sam Pitroda's Remarks Linking Congress to Pakistan

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized Sam Pitroda for remarks likening Pakistan to home, demanding an apology from the Gandhi family. BJP spokesperson accused Congress of remaining silent on such statements, calling for clarity given Pitroda's close ties to the Gandhi family and alleged Pakistan links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 20:41 IST
BJP Slams Sam Pitroda's Remarks Linking Congress to Pakistan
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke against Congress, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday confronted the party leadership over remarks made by Indian Overseas Congress Chairman Sam Pitroda. Pitroda is reported to have suggested that Pakistan felt like home during a media interaction, stirring controversy.

Prasad, speaking to ANI, emphasized that Pitroda should consider relocating to Pakistan given his sentiments. He expressed concern over Rahul Gandhi's ongoing foreign trips where he allegedly speaks against India, ignoring the threat of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism exemplified by incidents in regions like Pahalgam.

Amid heightened tensions, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari held a press conference accusing Congress of silence on Pitroda's statements and questioning their connections with Pakistani figures. Bhandari demanded answers from Rahul and Sonia Gandhi for their silence on interactions with individuals like Shahid Afridi, insisting such statements undermine Indian democracy and sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

 Global
2
Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

 Global
3
India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

 India
4
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025