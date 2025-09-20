BJP Slams Sam Pitroda's Remarks Linking Congress to Pakistan

In a sharp rebuke against Congress, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday confronted the party leadership over remarks made by Indian Overseas Congress Chairman Sam Pitroda. Pitroda is reported to have suggested that Pakistan felt like home during a media interaction, stirring controversy.

Prasad, speaking to ANI, emphasized that Pitroda should consider relocating to Pakistan given his sentiments. He expressed concern over Rahul Gandhi's ongoing foreign trips where he allegedly speaks against India, ignoring the threat of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism exemplified by incidents in regions like Pahalgam.

Amid heightened tensions, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari held a press conference accusing Congress of silence on Pitroda's statements and questioning their connections with Pakistani figures. Bhandari demanded answers from Rahul and Sonia Gandhi for their silence on interactions with individuals like Shahid Afridi, insisting such statements undermine Indian democracy and sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)