Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over Rising Wild Animal Attacks and Environmental Neglect

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP-led government, attributing a rise in wild animal attacks in Uttar Pradesh to negligent governance. Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Yadav emphasized the growing crisis in districts like Bijnor, Pilibhit, and Sitapur, with 60 fatalities and numerous injuries reported in 2024.

Yadav accused the state government of failing to support affected families from marginalized communities and highlighted their struggles with farming due to wildlife threats. He challenged the BJP's environmental claims, citing a lack of tree plantation despite funds being allocated, and called for better forest protection against encroaching land mafias.

Yadav slammed the state's handling of law enforcement and environmental projects, pointing to their failure in cleaning the Ganga river and protecting the Himalayas from destructive practices. He urged party members to prepare for forthcoming political exercises, including revising voter lists, to strengthen the SP's position.

