March for Democracy: A Journey of Unity and Accountability

In an unprecedented show of solidarity, approximately 200 individuals marched for 14 days from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C., in a bid to defend democracy.

Representing a mix of generations, the We Are America marchers arrived in the capital with a mission to urge leaders towards accountability amidst political tumult, including government agency upheaval and contested administration practices.

This journey, which mirrored the historic Civil Rights marches emphasized unity and the belief in a collective American community, concluded with the presentation of a symbolic child-crafted Constitution to Sen. Chris Van Hollen.

(With inputs from agencies.)