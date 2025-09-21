Left Menu

March for Democracy: A Journey of Unity and Accountability

In a powerful demonstration of unity, nearly 200 individuals marched from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C., for democracy. The diverse group, part of the We Are America march, aimed to hold leaders accountable amid governmental challenges. Their journey emphasized community, democracy, and hope for a better future.

Updated: 21-09-2025 06:24 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 06:24 IST
March for Democracy: A Journey of Unity and Accountability
In an unprecedented show of solidarity, approximately 200 individuals marched for 14 days from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C., in a bid to defend democracy.

Representing a mix of generations, the We Are America marchers arrived in the capital with a mission to urge leaders towards accountability amidst political tumult, including government agency upheaval and contested administration practices.

This journey, which mirrored the historic Civil Rights marches emphasized unity and the belief in a collective American community, concluded with the presentation of a symbolic child-crafted Constitution to Sen. Chris Van Hollen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

