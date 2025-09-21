Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path to Democracy?
Guinea is conducting a referendum that could enable Mamady Doumbouya, the coup leader, to run for president despite his previous commitment not to do so. Critics see this move as an attempt to solidify military control amidst eight regional coups since 2020. A boycott by key opposition figures raises questions about the referendum's legitimacy.
- Country:
- Guinea
Guinea is set to face a significant political moment as it holds a referendum on a new constitution. This move could allow the coup leader, Mamady Doumbouya, a chance to vie for presidency, despite earlier promises to abstain from running post-seizure of power in 2021.
The military-led regime has missed its own deadline for a reinstated civilian rule and is now under global scrutiny as critics argue that the referendum symbolizes a power entrenchment by Doumbouya's administration. Meanwhile, Guinea's political scene reflects broader regional instability, evident in eight coups within West and Central Africa from 2020 to 2023.
Signs of dissent are prominent as primary opposition leaders, Cellou Dalein Diallo and ex-President Alpha Conde, call for a voting boycott. Amidst a backdrop of criticism regarding political disappearances and suspended media, the government's denials have failed to allay apprehensions. While Guinea has made strides in economic ratings, addressing pressing social needs and heightened political tensions remains crucial.
