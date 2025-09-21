Left Menu

Brijesh Pathak Criticizes Opposition Amidst Youth Engagement Drive

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak criticized Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging previous governance led to lawlessness. He highlighted the current government's focus on youth engagement through initiatives like the 'Namo Youth Run.' Pathak emphasized the 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign's role in public welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 21-09-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 13:02 IST
Brijesh Pathak Criticizes Opposition Amidst Youth Engagement Drive
Brijesh Pathak
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak launched a pointed critique at the opposition, particularly targeting Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav. Pathak accused Yadav's tenure of encouraging a 'jungle raj' where criminals thrived, contrasting it with the current administration's crackdown on lawlessness.

Pathak also took aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning Gandhi's clarity on his political stance and objectives. According to Pathak, the public can discern the indecisiveness within the opposition, especially during critical moments.

The Deputy Chief Minister's comments were made during the 'Namo Youth Run' in Bareilly, part of a broader 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign. This initiative, marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday to Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, is witnessing significant youth participation in social welfare activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

 India
2
Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

 Global
3
India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in Dubai.

India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in...

 Global
4
Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025