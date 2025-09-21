Brijesh Pathak Criticizes Opposition Amidst Youth Engagement Drive
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak criticized Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging previous governance led to lawlessness. He highlighted the current government's focus on youth engagement through initiatives like the 'Namo Youth Run.' Pathak emphasized the 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign's role in public welfare.
- Country:
- India
In a recent address, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak launched a pointed critique at the opposition, particularly targeting Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav. Pathak accused Yadav's tenure of encouraging a 'jungle raj' where criminals thrived, contrasting it with the current administration's crackdown on lawlessness.
Pathak also took aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning Gandhi's clarity on his political stance and objectives. According to Pathak, the public can discern the indecisiveness within the opposition, especially during critical moments.
The Deputy Chief Minister's comments were made during the 'Namo Youth Run' in Bareilly, part of a broader 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign. This initiative, marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday to Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, is witnessing significant youth participation in social welfare activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
