In a pointed critique of India's ruling party, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has slammed the BJP government for its handling of foreign policy. He specifically highlighted their failure to counteract arbitrary tariffs and visa hikes imposed on Indians living abroad.

Yadav accused the government of not safeguarding Indians who face violence overseas and failing to maintain diplomatic harmony with neighboring nations. Speaking from Lucknow, he particularly faulted the government's response to the recent US decision to hike H-1B visa fees, a move poised to affect numerous Indian professionals.

Additionally, Yadav criticized Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for prioritizing weapons over books, suggesting that residents might soon have no choice but to seek military opportunities abroad. He emphasized that meaningful policy changes could only transpire after the current administration is replaced.

(With inputs from agencies.)