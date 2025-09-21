Tamil Nadu Political Dynamics: BJP's Courtesy Visit to AIADMK Chief

BJP's Tamil Nadu President, Nainar Nagenthran, met AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in what both parties termed a 'courtesy visit'. Nagenthran insisted that political talks were not part of the agenda and reaffirmed BJP's stance of non-interference in inter-party conflicts.

During the visit, topics such as the potential reintegration of former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and AMMK into the NDA were avoided, following their recent separation from the alliance. Nagenthran articulated that the decision remains with those who departed the coalition.

Coinciding with the visit, Nagenthran participated in a marathon event celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. The gathering also included discussions on state electoral forecasts and the dynamics between TVK and DMK, advising against premature electoral predictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)