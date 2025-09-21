Tamil Nadu Political Dynamics: BJP's Courtesy Visit to AIADMK Chief
Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran visited AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, labeling it a 'courtesy visit' without political discussions. Nagenthran emphasized BJP's non-interference in intra-party issues and declined comment on re-admitting former CM O Panneerselvam and AMMK into the NDA. This meeting coincided with BJP celebrations for PM Modi's birthday.
- Country:
- India
BJP's Tamil Nadu President, Nainar Nagenthran, met AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in what both parties termed a 'courtesy visit'. Nagenthran insisted that political talks were not part of the agenda and reaffirmed BJP's stance of non-interference in inter-party conflicts.
During the visit, topics such as the potential reintegration of former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and AMMK into the NDA were avoided, following their recent separation from the alliance. Nagenthran articulated that the decision remains with those who departed the coalition.
Coinciding with the visit, Nagenthran participated in a marathon event celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. The gathering also included discussions on state electoral forecasts and the dynamics between TVK and DMK, advising against premature electoral predictions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SBI Expands in Tamil Nadu: A New Era of Accessibility and Inclusion
''Already content on Prophet Muhammad has been included in Tamil Nadu school syllabus,'' says CM Stalin at an Islamic event in Chennai.
Tamil Nadu Emerges as Shipbuilding Hub with New Mega Investments
Tamil Nadu's Global Appeal: A Journey Through Infrastructure and Innovation
TVK chief Vijay says his party's goal is to see a Tamil Nadu without corruption.