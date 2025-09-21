Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Political Dynamics: BJP's Courtesy Visit to AIADMK Chief

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran visited AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, labeling it a 'courtesy visit' without political discussions. Nagenthran emphasized BJP's non-interference in intra-party issues and declined comment on re-admitting former CM O Panneerselvam and AMMK into the NDA. This meeting coincided with BJP celebrations for PM Modi's birthday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Salem(Tn) | Updated: 21-09-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 18:31 IST
BJP's Tamil Nadu President, Nainar Nagenthran, met AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in what both parties termed a 'courtesy visit'. Nagenthran insisted that political talks were not part of the agenda and reaffirmed BJP's stance of non-interference in inter-party conflicts.

During the visit, topics such as the potential reintegration of former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and AMMK into the NDA were avoided, following their recent separation from the alliance. Nagenthran articulated that the decision remains with those who departed the coalition.

Coinciding with the visit, Nagenthran participated in a marathon event celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. The gathering also included discussions on state electoral forecasts and the dynamics between TVK and DMK, advising against premature electoral predictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

