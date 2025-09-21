Left Menu

Canada's Bold Step: Recognizing Palestinian Statehood Amid Controversy

Canada has officially recognized a Palestinian state, a decision made despite opposition from the US. Announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney on social media platform X, this move aligns with similar actions expected from Australia, France, the UK, and Portugal. However, Israel and the US strongly oppose this recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 21-09-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 18:51 IST
  • Canada

Canada has taken a significant and controversial step by officially recognizing a Palestinian state, aligning itself with a growing number of Western countries frustrated by the ongoing conflict in Gaza. This strategic diplomatic move, announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney on the social platform X, seeks to foster peace through a two-state solution.

The announcement comes ahead of the UN General Assembly, where Australia and France are also anticipated to declare their recognition of Palestine, with the UK and Portugal expected to follow suit shortly. This wave of recognition reflects an increasing impatience among Western nations with the protracted hostilities.

Despite the support from certain quarters, the decision has sparked backlash from Israel and the United States. These nations argue that such recognition only serves to embolden extremist factions and unjustly reward Hamas, particularly in light of the group's recent attacks that have further fueled the conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

