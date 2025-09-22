Kim Jong Un Signals Openness to Dialogue with U.S. Under Conditions
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with the U.S. if Washington halts demands for denuclearization. Despite fondness for Donald Trump, Kim criticized current U.S. and South Korean overtures as insincere, viewing nuclear arms as vital for national security.
North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, has indicated the country's openness to dialogue with the United States, provided Washington ceases its demands for Pyongyang's denuclearization, according to the state news agency KCNA.
During an address to the Supreme People's Assembly, Kim reflected warmly on his meetings with former U.S. President Donald Trump but labeled current proposals from the U.S. and South Korea as disingenuous. Kim argued that nuclear weapons are crucial for North Korea's defense against perceived threats.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung advocates for a phased dismantling of the North's nuclear arsenal, suggesting dialogue as the path forward despite significant hurdles. Lee believes former President Trump could play a significant role in renewed negotiations.
