NATO-Russia Tensions Escalate Over Airspace Violations
NATO countries accused Russia of violating airspace in Estonia and Poland, risking conflict. The UN debated the advisability of confronting Russian planes. The situation follows incidents of Russian drones in Polish skies. The U.S. and allies emphasized robust defense, while Russia dismissed the accusations.
At the United Nations on Monday, NATO allies accused Russia of violating alliance airspace in Estonia and Poland, actions that prompted warnings of potential armed conflict. British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper condemned Russian incursions, stating that NATO is prepared to defend its skies and territory against threats.
Recent incursions included Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entering Estonia and drones breaching Polish airspace. NATO and Western leaders labeled these actions as tests of the alliance's readiness. Ukraine has proposed stronger integration of its air defenses with NATO to counter further threats.
The U.S. envoy, Michael Waltz, reaffirmed America's commitment to protecting NATO territories, urging Russia to de-escalate tensions. However, Russia dismissed these accusations as baseless, proposing more serious discussions on European security moving forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
