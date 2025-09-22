NATO-Russia Tensions Escalate Over Airspace Violations

At the United Nations on Monday, NATO allies accused Russia of violating alliance airspace in Estonia and Poland, actions that prompted warnings of potential armed conflict. British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper condemned Russian incursions, stating that NATO is prepared to defend its skies and territory against threats.

Recent incursions included Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entering Estonia and drones breaching Polish airspace. NATO and Western leaders labeled these actions as tests of the alliance's readiness. Ukraine has proposed stronger integration of its air defenses with NATO to counter further threats.

The U.S. envoy, Michael Waltz, reaffirmed America's commitment to protecting NATO territories, urging Russia to de-escalate tensions. However, Russia dismissed these accusations as baseless, proposing more serious discussions on European security moving forward.

