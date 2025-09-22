Left Menu

Political Tug of War: Annamalai's Mission to Reunite Tamil Nadu's NDA

Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai is attempting to persuade AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran to rejoin the NDA. Dhinakaran's opposition to AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami remains a sticking point, but Annamalai's efforts could reshape the political dynamics of the alliance in Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-09-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 21:58 IST
Political Tug of War: Annamalai's Mission to Reunite Tamil Nadu's NDA
Annamalai
  • Country:
  • India

K Annamalai, the former president of the Tamil Nadu BJP, has initiated efforts to bring AMMK's general secretary, TTV Dhinakaran, back into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fold. Dhinakaran's departure from the NDA is attributed to his opposition to AIADMK's leader, Edappadi K Palaniswami, since being ousted from the party.

In recent media interactions, Dhinakaran expressed willingness to rejoin the NDA if a new Chief Ministerial candidate is announced for the 2026 Assembly elections. Annamalai's meeting with Dhinakaran signals a strategic move to reconcile with both Dhinakaran and the expelled AIADMK leader, O Panneerselvam.

However, a senior AIADMK leader has voiced concerns, suggesting that the inclusion of Dhinakaran and Panneerselvam could compromise electoral success. The decision, he insists, should rest with Palaniswami, who currently heads the alliance in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking New Ground: NASA's Most Diverse Astronaut Class Yet

Breaking New Ground: NASA's Most Diverse Astronaut Class Yet

 Global
2
India Revamps GST to Boost Tourism and Cultural Heritage

India Revamps GST to Boost Tourism and Cultural Heritage

 India
3
Nvidia's $100 Billion Bet: Amplifying OpenAI's Global AI Ambitions

Nvidia's $100 Billion Bet: Amplifying OpenAI's Global AI Ambitions

 Global
4
Fed Frenzy: Trump's Pick Sparks Interest Rate Debate

Fed Frenzy: Trump's Pick Sparks Interest Rate Debate

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025