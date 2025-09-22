Political Tug of War: Annamalai's Mission to Reunite Tamil Nadu's NDA

K Annamalai, the former president of the Tamil Nadu BJP, has initiated efforts to bring AMMK's general secretary, TTV Dhinakaran, back into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fold. Dhinakaran's departure from the NDA is attributed to his opposition to AIADMK's leader, Edappadi K Palaniswami, since being ousted from the party.

In recent media interactions, Dhinakaran expressed willingness to rejoin the NDA if a new Chief Ministerial candidate is announced for the 2026 Assembly elections. Annamalai's meeting with Dhinakaran signals a strategic move to reconcile with both Dhinakaran and the expelled AIADMK leader, O Panneerselvam.

However, a senior AIADMK leader has voiced concerns, suggesting that the inclusion of Dhinakaran and Panneerselvam could compromise electoral success. The decision, he insists, should rest with Palaniswami, who currently heads the alliance in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)