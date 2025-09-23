Left Menu

Trump Returns to UN with Bold Foreign Policy Vision Amidst Global Tensions

President Donald Trump delivers a critical address at the UN General Assembly, highlighting foreign policy achievements and criticizing global institutions. Amid heightened global tensions, he discusses conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, and his administration's recent military actions. Trump aims to bolster US leadership while expressing aspirations for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-09-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 09:59 IST
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump returned to the United Nations General Assembly with a speech addressing his foreign policy milestones while sharply criticizing global institutions he believes have deteriorated world order. His message comes amidst growing tensions, including conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine, and concerns surrounding the economic and social impacts of artificial intelligence.

Trump's address, one of the most anticipated at the UN assembly, was followed by a series of one-on-one meetings with several world leaders. He seeks to reinforce America's strength while pushing his 'America First' agenda, despite some opposition from international allies and domestic lawmakers.

As the global stage grapples with complex issues, Trump has made clear his desire for a Nobel Peace Prize, citing efforts to mediate in various international conflicts. The impact of his administration's strategies remains debated, but his aspirations are likely to shape future diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

