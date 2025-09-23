Left Menu

Azam Khan Granted Bail: SP Stands United Amidst False Allegations

Samajwadi Party MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav criticized the Yogi Adityanath government, alleging that Azam Khan was wrongfully accused in numerous cases. Yadav praised the courts for granting Khan bail, dismissing rumors of Khan joining the BSP. Khan's advocate confirmed that no pending cases remain against him.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Yogi Adityanath government, accusing it of framing former Lok Sabha MP Azam Khan in fabricated cases. Yadav commended the judiciary for granting bail to Khan, who had been imprisoned in Sitapur jail, and denounced any claims of Khan switching political parties.

The Allahabad High Court recently granted bail to Khan in a land encroachment case, following a previous bail in the Quality Bar land case. Azam Khan's advocate, Mohammad Khalid, announced that all legal hurdles have been cleared for Khan's release after addressing all accusations, including the alleged misuse of power in 2013.

Legal representatives explained that Khan's 2013 case involved accusations of allotting land to a family member, later proven to be a legitimate transaction. Additional recent acquittals for Khan and associates came due to insufficient evidence regarding multiple 2016 incidents, signaling the end of legal battles for the Samajwadi Party veteran leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

