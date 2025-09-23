Left Menu

NATO Strengthens Eastern Defense Amid Russian Airspace Violations

NATO allies met to discuss recent unauthorized Russian airspace intrusions, as Estonia reported violations by Russian jets. The consultations invoked Article 4, which calls for NATO members to address perceived threats but doesn't guarantee military action. This marks the second time in two weeks Article 4 has been used.

NATO allies convened on Tuesday after Estonia accused three Russian fighter jets of violating its airspace without permission. This incident has prompted formal discussions under Article 4 of NATO's treaty amid increasing tensions along the eastern front.

The alleged intrusion lasted 12 minutes, testing NATO's readiness to counter Moscow's airborne threats. Previously, around 20 Russian drones penetrated Polish airspace, leading to heightened military vigilance.

Despite these talks, invoking Article 4 does not ensure automatic military responses. It's designed for member nations to consult on security threats, fostering unified reactions by addressing collective security challenges brought forth by any ally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

