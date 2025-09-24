Showdown in Washington: Funding Standoff Threatens Government Shutdown

In a dramatic turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump called off a crucial meeting with congressional Democratic leaders on Tuesday, heightening the possibility of a partial government shutdown next week. The potential impasse could disrupt federal services significantly, with hundreds of thousands of federal workers likely facing furloughs.

The meeting was intended to discuss government funding before the budget expires on September 30, but disagreements over discretionary spending have stalled progress. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer expressed willingness to cooperate, while Trump accused Democrats of pushing policies that the American public did not support. As congressional leaders scramble, a stalemate looms over the new fiscal year beginning October 1.

The House passed a stopgap funding bill to extend financial support through November 21, but the Senate's rejection of the bill has escalated tensions. The White House and lawmakers need to broker an agreement quickly to prevent a lapse in funding that could result in a government shutdown, a prospect that Democrats and Republicans alike seek to avoid.