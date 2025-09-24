Left Menu

Trump's Take: Ukraine's Path to Victory Over Russia

Former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his belief that Ukraine, with assistance from the European Union and NATO, can reclaim territory seized by Russia. At a United Nations meeting, he criticized Russia's war efforts and emphasized Ukraine's opportunity to leverage Russia's economic struggles.

Updated: 24-09-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 00:53 IST
Donald Trump

In a bold statement on Tuesday, former U.S. President Donald Trump voiced confidence in Ukraine's potential to reclaim territory taken by Russia. He believes that with continued support from the European Union and NATO, Ukraine's original borders are achievable.

Earlier that day, Trump met with Ukraine's leader at the United Nations, where he reiterated his view that, eventually, Kyiv and Moscow may need to negotiate land concessions to end the conflict. However, he sees the current moment as a strategic advantage for Ukraine, given Russia's faltering war efforts.

Criticizing the Russian military's performance, Trump labeled the campaign as unfocused and suggested that a true superpower would have won swiftly. He also addressed the U.S. role in the conflict, indicating ongoing provision of weapons to NATO forces for their discretionary use.

(With inputs from agencies.)

