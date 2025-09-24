Trump's Take: Ukraine's Path to Victory Over Russia

In a bold statement on Tuesday, former U.S. President Donald Trump voiced confidence in Ukraine's potential to reclaim territory taken by Russia. He believes that with continued support from the European Union and NATO, Ukraine's original borders are achievable.

Earlier that day, Trump met with Ukraine's leader at the United Nations, where he reiterated his view that, eventually, Kyiv and Moscow may need to negotiate land concessions to end the conflict. However, he sees the current moment as a strategic advantage for Ukraine, given Russia's faltering war efforts.

Criticizing the Russian military's performance, Trump labeled the campaign as unfocused and suggested that a true superpower would have won swiftly. He also addressed the U.S. role in the conflict, indicating ongoing provision of weapons to NATO forces for their discretionary use.

(With inputs from agencies.)