Trump's Bold Support: Ukraine Can Reclaim All Territory
Former President Donald Trump asserted that Ukraine could reclaim all its lost territory from Russia. After meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he expressed this in a social media post, emphasizing EU and NATO's vital financial support in restoring Ukraine's original borders, a shift from his previous stance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 24-09-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 00:55 IST
In a surprising turn, former U.S. President Donald Trump voiced confidence in Ukraine's ability to regain all territory lost to Russia.
Trump shared his insights following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the United Nations General Assembly.
He highlighted the essential role of the European Union and NATO's financial support for Ukraine's potential victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
