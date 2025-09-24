Left Menu

Trump's Bold Support: Ukraine Can Reclaim All Territory

Former President Donald Trump asserted that Ukraine could reclaim all its lost territory from Russia. After meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he expressed this in a social media post, emphasizing EU and NATO's vital financial support in restoring Ukraine's original borders, a shift from his previous stance.

Updated: 24-09-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 00:55 IST
Trump's Bold Support: Ukraine Can Reclaim All Territory
In a surprising turn, former U.S. President Donald Trump voiced confidence in Ukraine's ability to regain all territory lost to Russia.

Trump shared his insights following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the United Nations General Assembly.

He highlighted the essential role of the European Union and NATO's financial support for Ukraine's potential victory.

