Zelenskiy Hails Trump's Potential Role as Ukraine Game-Changer
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss Russia's faltering economy. Zelenskiy highlighted Trump's willingness to offer security guarantees to Ukraine post-conflict, viewing Trump as a potential key player in Ukraine's future. The discussion was described as constructive.
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday engaged in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, focusing on the current state of Russia's struggling economy as the main topic.
During the meeting, Zelenskiy expressed confidence in Trump's readiness to provide security assurances to Ukraine once the ongoing conflict reaches its conclusion, labeling Trump as a potential 'game-changer' for the nation.
Zelenskiy underscored the mutual understanding that Trump could play a critical role in shaping the future of Ukraine by offering these essential security guarantees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
