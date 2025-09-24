Left Menu

Zelenskiy Hails Trump's Potential Role as Ukraine Game-Changer

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss Russia's faltering economy. Zelenskiy highlighted Trump's willingness to offer security guarantees to Ukraine post-conflict, viewing Trump as a potential key player in Ukraine's future. The discussion was described as constructive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 24-09-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 01:30 IST
Zelenskiy Hails Trump's Potential Role as Ukraine Game-Changer
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday engaged in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, focusing on the current state of Russia's struggling economy as the main topic.

During the meeting, Zelenskiy expressed confidence in Trump's readiness to provide security assurances to Ukraine once the ongoing conflict reaches its conclusion, labeling Trump as a potential 'game-changer' for the nation.

Zelenskiy underscored the mutual understanding that Trump could play a critical role in shaping the future of Ukraine by offering these essential security guarantees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

 Global
2
Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Committee

Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Commi...

 Global
3
Cyril Ramaphosa Engages in Talks to Ease U.S. Tariffs

Cyril Ramaphosa Engages in Talks to Ease U.S. Tariffs

 Global
4
Fiston Mayele's Historic Hat-Trick Seals African-Asian-Pacific Cup Triumph

Fiston Mayele's Historic Hat-Trick Seals African-Asian-Pacific Cup Triumph

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025