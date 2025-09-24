Left Menu

RJD Worker Allegedly Abuses PM Modi's Mother in Bihar

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused RJD workers of using derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother in Samastipur, Bihar. This incident marks the fourth such occurrence, sparking strong reactions from the BJP and raising concerns about deteriorating political discourse in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 10:36 IST
RJD Worker Allegedly Abuses PM Modi's Mother in Bihar
BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political row, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that RJD workers in Samastipur, Bihar, abused the late mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This incident, captured on camera and microphone, marks the fourth instance of such purported misconduct against the Prime Minister's family.

Poonawalla, sharing a media report, claimed the abuses were deliberate and part of an ongoing pattern, citing previous incidents involving Congress rallies and RJD leaders. He questioned whether this was a mere coincidence or a tactic tied to the INDIA bloc, urging action from local authorities.

The controversy has ignited a strong political backlash. Union Minister Nityanand Rai and Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal criticized the remarks, calling into question the control within RJD's leadership. This follows earlier tensions after similar accusations at a Congress event, further intensifying regional political frictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

