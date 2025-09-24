RJD Worker Allegedly Abuses PM Modi's Mother in Bihar

In a significant political row, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that RJD workers in Samastipur, Bihar, abused the late mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This incident, captured on camera and microphone, marks the fourth instance of such purported misconduct against the Prime Minister's family.

Poonawalla, sharing a media report, claimed the abuses were deliberate and part of an ongoing pattern, citing previous incidents involving Congress rallies and RJD leaders. He questioned whether this was a mere coincidence or a tactic tied to the INDIA bloc, urging action from local authorities.

The controversy has ignited a strong political backlash. Union Minister Nityanand Rai and Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal criticized the remarks, calling into question the control within RJD's leadership. This follows earlier tensions after similar accusations at a Congress event, further intensifying regional political frictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)