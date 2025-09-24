Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC of Reacting Late to 'Vote Theft'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the Election Commission, alleging that it only addressed vote theft issues after he raised concerns. Gandhi called on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to provide evidence to the Karnataka CID regarding alleged vote deletion in the Aland constituency.

The accusations come amid reports of a new 'e-sign' feature by the EC that requires Aadhaar-based verification for vote addition or deletion. According to Gandhi, this development is a response to media coverage of the situation.

The Leader of Opposition had previously claimed that votes were being fraudulently cancelled in Aland using software, prompting the state CID to launch an investigation. Gandhi urged the CEC to reveal the masterminds behind this 'vote fraud,' to aid the ongoing probe, though EC officials deny the verification system is linked to the Aland incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)