AIMIM's Bold Bid to Join the INDIA Bloc Amidst Accusations

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi proposes joining the INDIA bloc in Bihar if allotted six assembly seats, amid criticism of aiding BJP. Previously, AIMIM's contested seats affected Mahagathbandhan's majority. Owaisi refutes Tejashwi Yadav's conditions for RJD-AIMIM collaboration, asserting constitutional rights in controversial UP cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kishanganj | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:36 IST
  • India

Asaduddin Owaisi, the AIMIM chief, has expressed willingness to join the INDIA bloc in Bihar if his party is allocated six seats in the forthcoming assembly elections. Owaisi, speaking in Kishanganj, aims to dispel accusations of aiding BJP.

AIMIM previously contested 20 seats in the last Bihar assembly polls, winning five, but allegedly impacted Mahagathbandhan's electoral outcome, especially in Muslim-majority Seemanchal. Despite this, Owaisi's call for seat allocation to the INDIA bloc remains unfulfilled.

Concurrently, Owaisi criticized Uttar Pradesh's FIRs against Muslim youths for expressing religious sentiments, labelling them unconstitutional. He reaffirms the Muslim community's right to practice freedom of religion, challenging the UP police's stance against traditional religious expressions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

