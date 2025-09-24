AIMIM's Bold Bid to Join the INDIA Bloc Amidst Accusations

Asaduddin Owaisi, the AIMIM chief, has expressed willingness to join the INDIA bloc in Bihar if his party is allocated six seats in the forthcoming assembly elections. Owaisi, speaking in Kishanganj, aims to dispel accusations of aiding BJP.

AIMIM previously contested 20 seats in the last Bihar assembly polls, winning five, but allegedly impacted Mahagathbandhan's electoral outcome, especially in Muslim-majority Seemanchal. Despite this, Owaisi's call for seat allocation to the INDIA bloc remains unfulfilled.

Concurrently, Owaisi criticized Uttar Pradesh's FIRs against Muslim youths for expressing religious sentiments, labelling them unconstitutional. He reaffirms the Muslim community's right to practice freedom of religion, challenging the UP police's stance against traditional religious expressions.

