Allegations Fly: Maharashtra Government Faces Criticism Over Fund Utilization

BJP MLC Pravin Darekar has called on Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut to substantiate his claims accusing the Maharashtra government of misusing central funds and indulging in bribery. Darekar remarked that naming individuals without evidence is insufficient and highlighted the need for concrete proof.

Earlier, Raut alleged that the state disaster management department failed to utilize Union-provided funds efficiently, asserting that work approvals were subject to bribery.

Instead of making accusations, Darekar advised Raut to propose solutions to address the challenges posed by severe floods, while acknowledging Raut's admission of the Union government's ample fund provision to Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)