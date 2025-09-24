Left Menu

Allegations Fly: Maharashtra Government Faces Criticism Over Fund Utilization

BJP MLC Pravin Darekar has urged Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to present evidence supporting his accusations that the Maharashtra government mismanages federal funds and engages in bribery. Darekar emphasized the importance of verifiable evidence and suggested Raut focus on solutions amid widespread flood devastation in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 16:19 IST
Allegations Fly: Maharashtra Government Faces Criticism Over Fund Utilization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLC Pravin Darekar has called on Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut to substantiate his claims accusing the Maharashtra government of misusing central funds and indulging in bribery. Darekar remarked that naming individuals without evidence is insufficient and highlighted the need for concrete proof.

Earlier, Raut alleged that the state disaster management department failed to utilize Union-provided funds efficiently, asserting that work approvals were subject to bribery.

Instead of making accusations, Darekar advised Raut to propose solutions to address the challenges posed by severe floods, while acknowledging Raut's admission of the Union government's ample fund provision to Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Slams Bar Council for Frivolous Complaint

Supreme Court Slams Bar Council for Frivolous Complaint

 India
2
Ukrainian Drone Strike Disrupts Key Russian Port

Ukrainian Drone Strike Disrupts Key Russian Port

 Global
3
Ex-South Korean First Lady Faces Bribery and Stock Manipulation Trial

Ex-South Korean First Lady Faces Bribery and Stock Manipulation Trial

 South Korea
4
Gujarat Unveils 17 New Talukas for Decentralized Development

Gujarat Unveils 17 New Talukas for Decentralized Development

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025