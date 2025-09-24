Trump's Bold Backing: A European Responsibility Shift?

Donald Trump has delivered a surprising endorsement of Ukraine's quest to reclaim its territory from Russia, a move stirring both relief and caution in Europe. His remarks signal a potential U.S. policy shift that could leave Europe bearing more responsibility for Ukrainian support.

The ambiguity surrounding Trump's commitment has left European countries contemplating their strategic options. Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul welcomed Trump's comments but emphasized the need for European nations to step up. He noted that not all EU states have fulfilled their pledges to Ukraine.

Market reactions were mixed, with European defense stocks climbing while Ukraine's bonds fell. Trump's rhetoric hints at a possible U.S. disengagement, pressing Europe to enhance its defense role against Russian aggression, even as skepticism surrounds Trump's long-term strategy.

