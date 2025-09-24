Zelenskiy's Bold Address at the UN: A Call Against the Arms Race
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking at the UN General Assembly, warned of an unparalleled arms race and accused Russian President Putin of trying to extend his war efforts beyond Ukraine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:17 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed the United Nations General Assembly, highlighting what he describes as the most destructive arms race in history.
During his speech to the 193-member body, Zelenskiy emphasized the global ramifications of unchecked arms development.
He further accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of attempting to broaden his campaign of aggression beyond Ukrainian borders, cautioning against further escalation in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Ukraine
- UN
- Putin
- arms race
- General Assembly
- Russia
- war
- conflict
- international relations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Target Russian Petrochemical Hub: A Blow to the Heart of Industry
Tensions Escalate: Moldova's Pivotal Battle for Sovereignty Against Russian Influence
Ukraine's president Zelenskyy says the world is in 'the most destructive arms race in history', reports AP.
Ukrainian Drone Attack Targets Russian Port City
Zelenskyy Warns of Historic Arms Race, Urges Action Against Russia