Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Bold Address at the UN: A Call Against the Arms Race

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking at the UN General Assembly, warned of an unparalleled arms race and accused Russian President Putin of trying to extend his war efforts beyond Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:17 IST
Zelenskiy's Bold Address at the UN: A Call Against the Arms Race
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed the United Nations General Assembly, highlighting what he describes as the most destructive arms race in history.

During his speech to the 193-member body, Zelenskiy emphasized the global ramifications of unchecked arms development.

He further accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of attempting to broaden his campaign of aggression beyond Ukrainian borders, cautioning against further escalation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Rifles Strike: Heroin Haul Near Myanmar Border

Assam Rifles Strike: Heroin Haul Near Myanmar Border

 India
2
Distinguished Alumni Honor: Celebrating Gyanesh Kumar's Achievements

Distinguished Alumni Honor: Celebrating Gyanesh Kumar's Achievements

 India
3
NASA and NOAA Launch Billion-Dollar Space Weather Satellites

NASA and NOAA Launch Billion-Dollar Space Weather Satellites

 Global
4
Jharkhand High Court Upholds Stay on Sand Ghat Allocation Amid PESA Rules Delay

Jharkhand High Court Upholds Stay on Sand Ghat Allocation Amid PESA Rules De...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025