Escalating Tensions: Drone Strike Adds Fuel to Gaza Conflict

A drone launched from Yemen hit Eilat in southern Israel, wounding at least 22 people. In Gaza, Israeli strikes killed at least 19 Palestinians. The Houthi rebels, allies of Iran, claimed responsibility for the drone attack, further escalating the ongoing conflict and triggering retaliatory Israeli airstrikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-09-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 00:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A drone attack attributed to Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen struck the Israeli city of Eilat on Wednesday, leading to injuries of at least 22 people, Israeli military officials report. Medics confirmed that two of the wounded are in serious condition, though it remains unclear whether the injuries were caused directly by the drone impact or an interception attempt.

The attack heightens tensions as the Israeli military responded with airstrikes in Yemen. Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a stern warning on social media, asserting Israel's strategy to respond forcefully to such provocations.

In Gaza, the conflict continues to claim lives, with at least 19 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire recently, according to local hospital sources. The ongoing violence has captured global attention, highlighting the deteriorating humanitarian situation, and raising concerns among international observers about the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

