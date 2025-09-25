Escalating Tensions: Drone Strike Adds Fuel to Gaza Conflict

A drone attack attributed to Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen struck the Israeli city of Eilat on Wednesday, leading to injuries of at least 22 people, Israeli military officials report. Medics confirmed that two of the wounded are in serious condition, though it remains unclear whether the injuries were caused directly by the drone impact or an interception attempt.

The attack heightens tensions as the Israeli military responded with airstrikes in Yemen. Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a stern warning on social media, asserting Israel's strategy to respond forcefully to such provocations.

In Gaza, the conflict continues to claim lives, with at least 19 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire recently, according to local hospital sources. The ongoing violence has captured global attention, highlighting the deteriorating humanitarian situation, and raising concerns among international observers about the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

