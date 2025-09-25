Syria Returns to UN Spotlight After Decades
Syria's President addressed the UN Assembly for the first time in six decades, marking a significant shift in international relations. President Ahmad al-Sharaa criticized Israel's policies while advocating for the lifting of sanctions. Al-Sharaa highlighted Syria's efforts to dismantle the drug trade and promised justice for past atrocities.
In a historic moment, Syria's President Ahmad al-Sharaa delivered an address at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, the first by a Syrian leader in nearly 60 years. Syrian cities were filled with citizens waving flags and gathered in front of large screens to watch the landmark speech.
Al-Sharaa, taking the stage previously held by Noureddine Attasi in 1967, declared Syria's re-entry into the global community after decades of dictatorship under the Assad regime. He promised to hold accountable those responsible for the atrocities committed during the civil war, and pushed for the lifting of international sanctions.
The president also criticized Israel's ongoing threats, expressed hopes for a security deal, and committed to coexistence among Syria's diverse communities. Despite ongoing concerns of sectarian violence, al-Sharaa seeks to reassure Syria's minorities while dismantling the Assad era's drug trade.
