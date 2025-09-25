Farooq Abdullah Urges Dialogue Over Ladakh Statehood Tensions

In response to the recent violent clashes in Leh over statehood demands, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has appealed to the central government to initiate talks with the people of Ladakh to address their aspirations.

Abdullah emphasized the geopolitical significance of Ladakh, citing concerns over China's territorial encroachments. He urged the government to act swiftly to resolve the issues through dialogue rather than resorting to forceful measures.

He also dismissed accusations against climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, attributing the unrest to a lack of engagement with local leaders and warning against the suppression tactics deployed by the ruling party after losing elections in the region.