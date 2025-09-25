On Thursday, the Kremlin responded to President Trump's unexpected support for Ukraine, suggesting that the U.S. President remains committed to pursuing peace. Earlier in the week, Trump advocated for Ukraine's reclaiming of territories held by Russia.

Trump, after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, expressed confidence in Kyiv's capacity to reclaim land. Vice President JD Vance noted Trump's growing impatience with Russia, highlighting the Kremlin's failure to contribute meaningfully to peace efforts.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov indicated no contradiction in Washington's intentions, reinforcing Russia's openness to peace talks. Analysts believe Trump's comments signal a call for greater European involvement in supporting Ukraine's military and financial needs.