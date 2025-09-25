Ruginiene's Rise: A New Chapter in Lithuanian Politics

Inga Ruginiene has been appointed as Lithuania's new prime minister after parliament backed her government platform, marking a significant political shift. Ruginiene, who recently entered national politics, leads a centre-right coalition and is committed to continuing strong support for Ukraine and raising defence expenditure.

The new government arose following the collapse of the previous administration due to questionable ties involving the former prime minister. Despite criticisms and controversies, particularly surrounding the inclusion of the Nemunas Dawn party, Ruginiene aims to improve defence and social care.

Controversies persist as party leader Remigijus Zemaitaitis faces trial for antisemitic remarks and protests erupt over political inclusions. Yet, with the next election years away, Ruginiene has ample time to navigate these challenges.

