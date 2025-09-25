Left Menu

Ruginiene's Rise: A New Chapter in Lithuanian Politics

Lithuania's parliament has approved Inga Ruginiene as the new prime minister, leading a centre-right coalition. Ruginiene pledged to maintain strong support for Ukraine and increased defence spending, though she faces criticism regarding the inclusion of a controversial party. The next parliamentary election is set for 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:21 IST
Ruginiene's Rise: A New Chapter in Lithuanian Politics

Inga Ruginiene has been appointed as Lithuania's new prime minister after parliament backed her government platform, marking a significant political shift. Ruginiene, who recently entered national politics, leads a centre-right coalition and is committed to continuing strong support for Ukraine and raising defence expenditure.

The new government arose following the collapse of the previous administration due to questionable ties involving the former prime minister. Despite criticisms and controversies, particularly surrounding the inclusion of the Nemunas Dawn party, Ruginiene aims to improve defence and social care.

Controversies persist as party leader Remigijus Zemaitaitis faces trial for antisemitic remarks and protests erupt over political inclusions. Yet, with the next election years away, Ruginiene has ample time to navigate these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPITS 2025: A Catalyst for Global Trade Partnerships

UPITS 2025: A Catalyst for Global Trade Partnerships

 Global
2
Madhya Pradesh Renames Jaisinagar to Jaishiv Nagar in Honor of Deendayal Upadhyaya

Madhya Pradesh Renames Jaisinagar to Jaishiv Nagar in Honor of Deendayal Upa...

 India
3
Google Battles Epic Games as App Store Showdown Escalates

Google Battles Epic Games as App Store Showdown Escalates

 Global
4
Akhilesh Yadav's Rampur Visit: A Political Reunion with Azam Khan

Akhilesh Yadav's Rampur Visit: A Political Reunion with Azam Khan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025