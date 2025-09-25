Ruginiene's Rise: A New Chapter in Lithuanian Politics
Lithuania's parliament has approved Inga Ruginiene as the new prime minister, leading a centre-right coalition. Ruginiene pledged to maintain strong support for Ukraine and increased defence spending, though she faces criticism regarding the inclusion of a controversial party. The next parliamentary election is set for 2028.
Inga Ruginiene has been appointed as Lithuania's new prime minister after parliament backed her government platform, marking a significant political shift. Ruginiene, who recently entered national politics, leads a centre-right coalition and is committed to continuing strong support for Ukraine and raising defence expenditure.
The new government arose following the collapse of the previous administration due to questionable ties involving the former prime minister. Despite criticisms and controversies, particularly surrounding the inclusion of the Nemunas Dawn party, Ruginiene aims to improve defence and social care.
Controversies persist as party leader Remigijus Zemaitaitis faces trial for antisemitic remarks and protests erupt over political inclusions. Yet, with the next election years away, Ruginiene has ample time to navigate these challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Chernihiv Faces Power Cuts After Attack
Inga Ruginiene: Lithuania's New Prime Minister Pledges Strong Defense and Support for Ukraine
Poland's PM Warns Against Illusions on Trump's Ukraine Stance
Western Allies in Limbo: Putin's Strategy Amid Ukraine Crisis
Trump's Shift in Ukraine Rhetoric: A New Chapter?