TNCC Chief Defends Loyalty Amid Palaniswami's Criticisms
TNCC chief K Selvaperuthagai has defended his loyalty towards the Congress party in response to criticisms by former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Selvaperuthagai refuted claims about seeking positions through submissions, stressing that he is rewarded based on merit and urging Palaniswami to reflect on his own alliances.
TNCC chief K Selvaperuthagai robustly defended his loyalty to the Congress party against claims made by former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Addressing a roadshow rally, Selvaperuthagai dismissed accusations of disloyalty, underscoring that he earned his position through merit, not submission.
Palaniswami had criticized Selvaperuthagai for allegedly prioritizing alliances, questioning his allegiance to the Congress. He insinuated that Selvaperuthagai favored the DMK over his own party, suggesting ulterior motives in his political maneuvering. Selvaperuthagai, however, stood firm, pointing out his recognition by party leaders.
Allied party leaders such as VCK's Thol Thirumavalavan supported Selvaperuthagai, condemning Palaniswami's remarks as personal attacks. The ongoing political friction underscores the turbulent dynamics within Tamil Nadu's political landscape, with party loyalties and alliances continuously in question.
