Left Menu

TNCC Chief Defends Loyalty Amid Palaniswami's Criticisms

TNCC chief K Selvaperuthagai has defended his loyalty towards the Congress party in response to criticisms by former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Selvaperuthagai refuted claims about seeking positions through submissions, stressing that he is rewarded based on merit and urging Palaniswami to reflect on his own alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-09-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:52 IST
TNCC Chief Defends Loyalty Amid Palaniswami's Criticisms
Selvaperunthagai
  • Country:
  • India

TNCC chief K Selvaperuthagai robustly defended his loyalty to the Congress party against claims made by former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Addressing a roadshow rally, Selvaperuthagai dismissed accusations of disloyalty, underscoring that he earned his position through merit, not submission.

Palaniswami had criticized Selvaperuthagai for allegedly prioritizing alliances, questioning his allegiance to the Congress. He insinuated that Selvaperuthagai favored the DMK over his own party, suggesting ulterior motives in his political maneuvering. Selvaperuthagai, however, stood firm, pointing out his recognition by party leaders.

Allied party leaders such as VCK's Thol Thirumavalavan supported Selvaperuthagai, condemning Palaniswami's remarks as personal attacks. The ongoing political friction underscores the turbulent dynamics within Tamil Nadu's political landscape, with party loyalties and alliances continuously in question.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Flare: Cricket Row Escalates Amid Political Jabs and Provocative Gestures

Tensions Flare: Cricket Row Escalates Amid Political Jabs and Provocative Ge...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Telecom Innovations and Challenges Addressed Ahead of India Mobile Congress

Telecom Innovations and Challenges Addressed Ahead of India Mobile Congress

 India
3
Ukraine Soars in Drone Industry: Zelenskiy Eyes Global Tech Partnerships

Ukraine Soars in Drone Industry: Zelenskiy Eyes Global Tech Partnerships

 Global
4
Congress Ignites Grassroots Surge with New Observers

Congress Ignites Grassroots Surge with New Observers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025