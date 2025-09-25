Left Menu

Trinamool Congress Shakes Up Education Committees Ahead of Elections

In preparation for the upcoming assembly elections, Trinamool Congress has disbanded state and district committees of various teachers' bodies to initiate organizational restructuring. The new appointments for office-bearers are expected post the Durga Puja-Lakshmi Puja festivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Trinamool Congress announced on Thursday the dissolution of state and district committees tied to teachers' bodies, as part of its organizational restructuring in anticipation of next year's assembly elections.

According to a post on the social media platform X, the disbandment affects committees at the college-university, secondary-higher secondary, and primary school levels. New appointments are scheduled to occur after the Durga Puja-Lakshmi Puja festivals.

The party emphasized this action as a routine organizational change, with no senior leaders commenting further on the matter, highlighting its focus on internal restructuring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

