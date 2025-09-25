Left Menu

Palestine's Struggle: Beyond Religion Narratives

Palestine Ambassador Abdullah Abu Sawesh, speaking at an IUML conference, emphasized the non-religious nature of the Palestine-Israel conflict. He detailed historical events, rejected terrorism allegations, highlighted international and Indian support for Palestine, and urged continuing global solidarity through social media and diplomatic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:24 IST
Palestine's Struggle: Beyond Religion Narratives
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent solidarity conference by the Indian Union Muslim League, Palestine's Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Sawesh, articulated the need to focus on the historical context of the Palestine-Israel conflict, distancing it from religious connotations.

Sawesh detailed the timeline of Palestinian struggles, referencing key historical events such as the 1917 Balfour Declaration and the expulsion faced by Palestinians, paralleling it with India's fight for independence. The ambassador highlighted the camaraderie and support from various Jewish and Christian communities toward the Palestinian cause.

Emphasizing backing from India, Sawesh recounted Mahatma Gandhi's historical opposition to a 1947 UN resolution on Palestine and applauded contemporary Indian governmental support, appealing for continued advocacy via social media to bolster Palestine's diplomatic resistance efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal's Urgent Reconstruction Appeal: Government Seeks Donations After Gen-Z Protest Fallout

Nepal's Urgent Reconstruction Appeal: Government Seeks Donations After Gen-Z...

 Nepal
2
Punjab's Cooperative Revolution: A New Era of Inclusivity and Growth

Punjab's Cooperative Revolution: A New Era of Inclusivity and Growth

 India
3
Tripura's Development Tied to TTAADC, CM Saha Joins 920 to BJP

Tripura's Development Tied to TTAADC, CM Saha Joins 920 to BJP

 India
4
Market Shifts: Inflation Concerns Weigh on London Stocks as Healthcare Falters

Market Shifts: Inflation Concerns Weigh on London Stocks as Healthcare Falte...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025