Palestine's Struggle: Beyond Religion Narratives

At a recent solidarity conference by the Indian Union Muslim League, Palestine's Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Sawesh, articulated the need to focus on the historical context of the Palestine-Israel conflict, distancing it from religious connotations.

Sawesh detailed the timeline of Palestinian struggles, referencing key historical events such as the 1917 Balfour Declaration and the expulsion faced by Palestinians, paralleling it with India's fight for independence. The ambassador highlighted the camaraderie and support from various Jewish and Christian communities toward the Palestinian cause.

Emphasizing backing from India, Sawesh recounted Mahatma Gandhi's historical opposition to a 1947 UN resolution on Palestine and applauded contemporary Indian governmental support, appealing for continued advocacy via social media to bolster Palestine's diplomatic resistance efforts.

