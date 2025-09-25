Political Standoff in Bihar: AIMIM Chief Challenges RJD

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized RJD leaders Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav for ignoring requests to form a political alliance before the Bihar assembly elections. He emphasized that their party sought equality, not power, highlighting the absence of Muslim leadership in the state.

Speaking at a rally in Kishanganj, Owaisi noted that the AIMIM had previously secured five seats and underscored the importance of a united front against the BJP. His comments followed repeated, unanswered pleas for collaboration with the INDIA bloc as part of a strategic initiative.

Owaisi also addressed crowds in Araria, referencing historical electoral achievements and asserting that their limited seat request should not be mistaken for weakness, asserting the significance of Muslim participation in regional leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)