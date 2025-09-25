Left Menu

Dharmendra Pradhan Takes Charge as BJP's Bihar Election Strategist

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, now BJP's election in-charge for Bihar, is set to participate in key discussions with state leaders. Pradhan, alongside co-incharges, aims to strategize for upcoming state elections amid the NDA's goal to retain power. The opposition INDIA bloc challenges this status quo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:17 IST
Dharmendra Pradhan Takes Charge as BJP's Bihar Election Strategist
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, newly appointed as the BJP's election in-charge for Bihar, is set to visit the state on Friday. He will attend a crucial meeting with senior party leaders to evaluate the organizational readiness and map out strategies for the impending elections.

The BJP's decision, also appointing Bhupendra Yadav as the West Bengal election in-charge, underscores its strategic focus on the upcoming electoral battles. Speaking to the media, Pradhan affirmed the party's dedication to continuing its governance under CM Nitish Kumar, leveraging the Prime Minister's vision and leadership.

Joining Pradhan are BJP leaders CR Paatil and Keshav Prasad Maurya as co-incharges for Bihar, along with Biplab Kumar Deb managing party affairs in West Bengal. These assignments come at a critical juncture as Bihar faces pivotal assembly elections within the year.

While the exact dates for the Bihar elections remain unannounced by the Election Commission, they are anticipated in October or November. The NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, is vying to maintain its governing status against a determined INDIA bloc, including RJD, Congress, and left parties, set on unseating Nitish Kumar.

Currently, the NDA holds a majority in the Bihar Assembly with 131 members against the Opposition's 111. The BJP's efforts hinge on maintaining this majority in a politically charged environment.

TRENDING

1
Saim Ayub Hits Record Ducks as Bangladesh Dominate Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

Saim Ayub Hits Record Ducks as Bangladesh Dominate Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

 United Arab Emirates
2
Bengaluru's Traffic Revolution: Cabinet Approves Adaptive Signals

Bengaluru's Traffic Revolution: Cabinet Approves Adaptive Signals

 India
3
U.S. Justice and Agriculture Departments Target High Farm Input Costs

U.S. Justice and Agriculture Departments Target High Farm Input Costs

 Global
4
Tragic Road Accident Spurs Compensation Dispute in Odisha

Tragic Road Accident Spurs Compensation Dispute in Odisha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025