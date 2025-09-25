Dharmendra Pradhan Takes Charge as BJP's Bihar Election Strategist

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, newly appointed as the BJP's election in-charge for Bihar, is set to visit the state on Friday. He will attend a crucial meeting with senior party leaders to evaluate the organizational readiness and map out strategies for the impending elections.

The BJP's decision, also appointing Bhupendra Yadav as the West Bengal election in-charge, underscores its strategic focus on the upcoming electoral battles. Speaking to the media, Pradhan affirmed the party's dedication to continuing its governance under CM Nitish Kumar, leveraging the Prime Minister's vision and leadership.

Joining Pradhan are BJP leaders CR Paatil and Keshav Prasad Maurya as co-incharges for Bihar, along with Biplab Kumar Deb managing party affairs in West Bengal. These assignments come at a critical juncture as Bihar faces pivotal assembly elections within the year.

While the exact dates for the Bihar elections remain unannounced by the Election Commission, they are anticipated in October or November. The NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, is vying to maintain its governing status against a determined INDIA bloc, including RJD, Congress, and left parties, set on unseating Nitish Kumar.

Currently, the NDA holds a majority in the Bihar Assembly with 131 members against the Opposition's 111. The BJP's efforts hinge on maintaining this majority in a politically charged environment.