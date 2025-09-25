Tripura's Development Tied to TTAADC, CM Saha Joins 920 to BJP

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha underscored the significance of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) in the state's development on Thursday. He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering commitment to uplifting the Janajati community, aiming to foster widespread progress and prosperity across the region.

During a welcome event for 920 voters from 230 families joining the Bharatiya Janata Party under Paritosh Debbarma's guidance, CM Saha proclaimed the day as historic. He emphasized the necessity of making timely, informed decisions to counter divisive politics while ensuring Janajati people's well-deserved smiles and support.

The induction of new BJP members, including former Tipra Motha leader Paritosh Debbarma, marks a substantial augmentation of the party's influence. CM Saha reiterated that the government's initiatives honor Tripura's royal lineage, maintain traditions, and ensure the effective implementation of policies for the Janajati, with financial and administrative support directed towards TTAADC.

