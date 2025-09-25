Left Menu

Tripura's Development Tied to TTAADC, CM Saha Joins 920 to BJP

Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasizes the essential development of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council for state progress, welcoming 920 new BJP members. The initiative showcases Prime Minister Modi's commitment to tribal welfare, aiming to elevate Janajati living standards while respecting Tripura's royal heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:17 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha underscored the significance of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) in the state's development on Thursday. He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering commitment to uplifting the Janajati community, aiming to foster widespread progress and prosperity across the region.

During a welcome event for 920 voters from 230 families joining the Bharatiya Janata Party under Paritosh Debbarma's guidance, CM Saha proclaimed the day as historic. He emphasized the necessity of making timely, informed decisions to counter divisive politics while ensuring Janajati people's well-deserved smiles and support.

The induction of new BJP members, including former Tipra Motha leader Paritosh Debbarma, marks a substantial augmentation of the party's influence. CM Saha reiterated that the government's initiatives honor Tripura's royal lineage, maintain traditions, and ensure the effective implementation of policies for the Janajati, with financial and administrative support directed towards TTAADC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

