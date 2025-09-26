Left Menu

Trump Blocks Israeli Annexation Amid Global Pressure

President Donald Trump has vowed to block Israel's annexation of the West Bank, despite pressure from Israeli allies. Trump, maintaining his firm stance after discussions with PM Netanyahu, emphasizes the negative regional impacts. Many countries have supported Palestinian statehood, placing additional pressure on Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2025 03:45 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 03:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant political stance, President Donald Trump announced he will prevent Israel from annexing the occupied West Bank. This move aligns Trump with Middle Eastern Arab leaders who have strongly opposed the annexation.

The statement comes after speculation from Israeli officials about potential annexation efforts, triggered by recent recognitions of Palestinian statehood by countries like the UK and Canada. Despite his close ties with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump remains firm, stating, 'I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank.'

Israel's nationalist government, led by Netanyahu, faces domestic pressure to deepen control over occupied territories. Meanwhile, international reactions have been mixed, with multiple Western nations recognizing Palestinian statehood, contrasting with Israel's ongoing strategy and US-Israel diplomatic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

