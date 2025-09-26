Left Menu

Congress Demands More Seats: A Battle of Loyalties in Tamil Nadu Politics

Former TNCC chief K S Alagiri asserts the party's right to more assembly seats and power-sharing with ally DMK in the upcoming elections. Alagiri dismisses rumors of a shift in alliance and claims Congress has a substantial vote bank. Internal criticisms highlight the loyalty dynamics among Tamil Nadu political parties.

In Tamil Nadu's political arena, former TNCC chief K S Alagiri has vocalized Congress's demand for more representation and power-sharing with ally DMK in the next year's elections. Insisting that Congress has a significant vote bank, Alagiri dismissed any talk of changing alliances as unfounded.

As political tensions simmer, TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai faced sharp criticism from AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami. Palaniswami accused Selvaperunthagai of misplaced loyalties and preferring the DMK over his party. In response, Selvaperunthagai defended his integrity, challenging accusations of allegiance instability.

Historically fraught with alliances and animosities, Tamil Nadu politics once again sees tempers flaring. Alagiri's statement underscores a quest for increased representation, while party dynamics reveal deeper issues of loyalty and political maneuvering.

