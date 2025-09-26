Empowering Bihar: Modi's Women-Centric Campaign Boost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a significant political offensive against the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), accusing the party of failing Bihar's women during its tenure. He urged the electorate to prevent the return of RJD and its allies to power in the eastern state.

Virtually addressing women in Bihar after unveiling the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, Modi distributed financial aid to 75 lakh women, each receiving Rs 10,000. This initiative aims to bolster women's livelihoods ahead of the forthcoming state assembly elections.

Modi underscored the NDA government's efforts in promoting women's empowerment, highlighting plans for additional support and training. Citing various initiatives that have improved Bihar's residents' lives, the Prime Minister reiterated the importance of a continued NDA governance for the state's progress.