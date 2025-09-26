Empowering Bihar: Modi's Women-Centric Campaign Boost
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the RJD for its past governance in Bihar, highlighting the new Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana that assists 75 lakh women with financial aid. He emphasized the NDA's commitment to women's empowerment, ahead of significant assembly elections in the state.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a significant political offensive against the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), accusing the party of failing Bihar's women during its tenure. He urged the electorate to prevent the return of RJD and its allies to power in the eastern state.
Virtually addressing women in Bihar after unveiling the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, Modi distributed financial aid to 75 lakh women, each receiving Rs 10,000. This initiative aims to bolster women's livelihoods ahead of the forthcoming state assembly elections.
Modi underscored the NDA government's efforts in promoting women's empowerment, highlighting plans for additional support and training. Citing various initiatives that have improved Bihar's residents' lives, the Prime Minister reiterated the importance of a continued NDA governance for the state's progress.
ALSO READ
Bobby Deol Shines in Anurag Kashyap's 'Bandar'
India's Legendary MiG-21 Bows Out After Six Decades of Service
Britain Introduces Mandatory Digital ID to Tackle Illegal Immigration
Storms and Scandals: A Dual Challenge for the Philippines
Bihar govt working for women empowerment; state to soon have most number of 'Lakhpati Didis': PM at virtual launch of scheme from Delhi.