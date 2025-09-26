Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Hit Houthi Stronghold in Yemen

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Israeli airstrikes targeted Yemen's Houthi-controlled capital, Sanaa, resulting in at least nine fatalities, including four children, two women, and three elderly individuals, Houthi sources reported on Friday. This marks an intensified exchange between Israel and the Iranian-backed Houthis amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The Israeli military confirmed the strikes, stating that dozens of aircraft targeted military command centers, camps, and intelligence facilities within Yemen. Houthi spokesperson Omar el-Bekhety accused Israel of targeting residential areas and essential infrastructure. He reassured that the 'Zionist crimes' would only bolster the Houthi resolve and support for Gaza.

Residents described scenes of devastation, with thick dust and smoke filling the skies, as medics continued to search for potential victims trapped under debris. This incident follows a Houthi-led drone strike that wounded 22 in Eilat, Israel, in a rare breach of Israeli air defenses, underlining the volatile nature of the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)