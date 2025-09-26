Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Hit Houthi Stronghold in Yemen

Israeli airstrikes in Yemen's Houthi-controlled capital, Sanaa, resulted in at least nine deaths, including four children. These strikes mark the latest in a series of exchanges between Israel and the Iranian-backed Houthis amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Casualties might rise as medics continue rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aden | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:41 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Hit Houthi Stronghold in Yemen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Yemen

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Israeli airstrikes targeted Yemen's Houthi-controlled capital, Sanaa, resulting in at least nine fatalities, including four children, two women, and three elderly individuals, Houthi sources reported on Friday. This marks an intensified exchange between Israel and the Iranian-backed Houthis amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The Israeli military confirmed the strikes, stating that dozens of aircraft targeted military command centers, camps, and intelligence facilities within Yemen. Houthi spokesperson Omar el-Bekhety accused Israel of targeting residential areas and essential infrastructure. He reassured that the 'Zionist crimes' would only bolster the Houthi resolve and support for Gaza.

Residents described scenes of devastation, with thick dust and smoke filling the skies, as medics continued to search for potential victims trapped under debris. This incident follows a Houthi-led drone strike that wounded 22 in Eilat, Israel, in a rare breach of Israeli air defenses, underlining the volatile nature of the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Clash: Indian Juniors Narrowly Defeated in Hockey Face-Off

Thrilling Clash: Indian Juniors Narrowly Defeated in Hockey Face-Off

 Australia
2
U.S. Stock Futures Rise as Inflation Matches Forecasts, Boosting Rate-Cut Hopes

U.S. Stock Futures Rise as Inflation Matches Forecasts, Boosting Rate-Cut Ho...

 Global
3
Pedal Power: Record-Breaking HCL Cyclothon Chennai 2025

Pedal Power: Record-Breaking HCL Cyclothon Chennai 2025

 India
4
European Unity Against Russian Threat Heightens

European Unity Against Russian Threat Heightens

 Poland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025