Netanyahu's U.N. Speech Highlights Israel's Isolation and Western Shift on Palestine

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched a strong critique of Western countries at the United Nations for recognizing Palestinian statehood, asserting Israel's position against a Palestinian state amid increasing international isolation over its Gaza conflict.

Netanyahu addressed delegates at the U.N. General Assembly, rebuking allegations of war crimes and countering accusations of genocide in Gaza. The Prime Minister's speech comes as key allies like France, Britain, Canada, and Australia have endorsed Palestinian independence, intensifying diplomatic tensions.

The ongoing conflict has claimed thousands of lives, with Netanyahu vowing to continue fighting Hamas. Concurrently, international pressure mounts on Israel to reach a resolution, as former U.S. President Donald Trump indicates potential for a deal to end the war.

(With inputs from agencies.)