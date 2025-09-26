Left Menu

Netanyahu's Dramatic UN Speech: A Masterclass in Political Theater

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's UN speech was marked by dramatic props such as maps and QR codes to emphasize his points. He aimed to impact audiences beyond those present, targeting both Israelis and the international community. His presentation aimed to strengthen ties with supporters and figures like Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:46 IST
Netanyahu's Dramatic UN Speech: A Masterclass in Political Theater
speech
  • Country:
  • Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is renowned for his theatrical UN speeches, which often include visual aids to highlight his stance. This year, he surpassed previous performances by using a map labeled 'THE CURSE' to list countries where Israel has acted during the ongoing conflict.

Netanyahu engaged his audience with multiple-choice questions about countries chanting 'Death to America,' and displayed a QR code linking to a site detailing Hamas's recent attacks. His speech was broadcast to the Gaza area, and attempts were allegedly made to ensure his message reached Gaza's residents.

While many diplomats protested by leaving, Netanyahu's objective seemed to target his supporters at home and figureheads like Donald Trump. The speech served both as an act of defiance against critique and as a gesture to support his upcoming meeting with Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sebastien Lecornu Sets Course: No Wealth Tax, Pension Reform Stands

Sebastien Lecornu Sets Course: No Wealth Tax, Pension Reform Stands

 Global
2
PM Modi's Mega Odisha Visit: Boosts for Telecom, Rail, Health, and Education

PM Modi's Mega Odisha Visit: Boosts for Telecom, Rail, Health, and Education

 India
3
Hyderabad in Deluge: Safety Measures Amid Torrential Downpours

Hyderabad in Deluge: Safety Measures Amid Torrential Downpours

 India
4
Netanyahu Denounces Western Support for Palestinian Statehood Amid U.N. Tensions

Netanyahu Denounces Western Support for Palestinian Statehood Amid U.N. Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From defense to danger: How AI is rewriting rules of cybersecurity

GIS transforms global fight against toxic water pollution

AI governance approach turns ethics into actionable questions

Ethical dangers of recursive AI systems and digital human twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025