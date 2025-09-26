Netanyahu's Dramatic UN Speech: A Masterclass in Political Theater

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is renowned for his theatrical UN speeches, which often include visual aids to highlight his stance. This year, he surpassed previous performances by using a map labeled 'THE CURSE' to list countries where Israel has acted during the ongoing conflict.

Netanyahu engaged his audience with multiple-choice questions about countries chanting 'Death to America,' and displayed a QR code linking to a site detailing Hamas's recent attacks. His speech was broadcast to the Gaza area, and attempts were allegedly made to ensure his message reached Gaza's residents.

While many diplomats protested by leaving, Netanyahu's objective seemed to target his supporters at home and figureheads like Donald Trump. The speech served both as an act of defiance against critique and as a gesture to support his upcoming meeting with Trump.

