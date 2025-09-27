Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's South American Diplomatic Tour

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, is on a diplomatic visit to four South American countries. His agenda includes meetings with political leaders, university students, and business community members. However, the specific countries and duration of his tour remain undisclosed by Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 08:20 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 08:20 IST
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, has commenced a diplomatic tour across four South American nations. During his visit, Gandhi is expected to engage in dialogues with political figures, students, and businessmen, exploring avenues for collaboration.

Pawan Khera, who heads Congress' media and publicity department, confirmed the trip but withheld details regarding the specific countries and the exact duration of Gandhi's stay. This approach to undisclosed itineraries has aroused media curiosity.

The tour is perceived as a strategic move by Congress, aiming to bolster international relations and highlight Gandhi's global diplomatic initiatives. His engagements are anticipated to foster dialogues that could benefit both India and the South American nations involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

