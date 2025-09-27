Left Menu

Punjab MLA's Fugitive Saga: A Case of Allegations and Accusations

AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, evading arrest for rape charges, has released a video alleging non-support from his party and farmer unions. He claims being targeted for his criticism of party leaders and holds the Punjab government responsible for his family's distress.

27-09-2025
Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, an MLA from the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, remains on the run amidst serious allegations and legal troubles. In a recently released video from an undisclosed location, Pathanmajra criticized his party colleagues and farmer unions, accusing them of abandoning him during his time of distress.

Pathanmajra, who has been evading authorities since early September, dramatically escaped from police custody in Haryana's Karnal district after his supporters allegedly fired gunshots and pelted stones at the police. Despite these allegations, he claims innocence, stating that he fled after being warned of a potential setup by police forces.

In his video message, the Sanaur legislator asserted that his outspokenness against Delhi-based AAP leaders and accountability of an IAS officer for recent floods led to his targeting. With his family facing threats and health issues, Pathanmajra holds the state government liable for their safety. Meanwhile, AAP has reassigned responsibilities in his assembly constituency.

